28th Annual International Small Print Exhibition and Holiday Sale

Unnamed-18

Saturday, Dec 2 - Jan 27, 2018

Categories
  • Auctions & Sales
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    773-293-2070
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Preview the show Friday, December 1, 12-8pm

     

    GRAND OPENING PARTY

    Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3,  11-7pm 

    Extended Gallery Hours

    Tuesday - Sunday, December 5-17, 12-5pm

    Exhibition runs through January 27th

    Over 60 artists! You know the drill people. You show up, pour yourself some hot spiced cider, grab an artist-made snack and start collecting gorgeous, affordable prints from the walls while we attempt to keep up with the mass buying frenzy. We have new work by your favorite CPC gallery printmakers and have added 23 new artists, so prepare to be inspired. Bring your parents and children and friends. It's basically the hottest spot on Western Avenue just north of the Lincoln/Western split in Lincoln Square. Looking forward to seeing you at our oasis of originality...!

