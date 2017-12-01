28th Annual International Small Print Exhibition and Holiday Sale

Saturday, Dec 2 - Jan 27, 2018

Preview the show Friday, December 1, 12-8pm

GRAND OPENING PARTY

Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3, 11-7pm

Extended Gallery Hours

Tuesday - Sunday, December 5-17, 12-5pm

Exhibition runs through January 27th

Over 60 artists! You know the drill people. You show up, pour yourself some hot spiced cider, grab an artist-made snack and start collecting gorgeous, affordable prints from the walls while we attempt to keep up with the mass buying frenzy. We have new work by your favorite CPC gallery printmakers and have added 23 new artists, so prepare to be inspired. Bring your parents and children and friends. It's basically the hottest spot on Western Avenue just north of the Lincoln/Western split in Lincoln Square. Looking forward to seeing you at our oasis of originality...!