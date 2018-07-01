2nd Annual Sculpture Milwaukee

Friday, Jun 1 - Oct 21, 2018

In 2007, Sculpture Milwaukee was a vision. Steve Marcus, chairman of the Marcus Corporation, wanted to revitalize W. Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee and make blue-chip sculpture accessible to visitors and residents of the city. After ten years, more than one hundred volunteers, nearly 20 sponsors, and many cranes, bolts and docent tours later, Sculpture Milwaukee is now an annual beacon that attracts spectators and art lovers to the city center. Sculpture Milwaukee takes a world-class art gallery experience and turns it inside out. Works from master artists are set against an urban, downtown setting. No lines, no admission, and no silence. This sculpture experience is outside, galvanizing the hustle and bustle of downtown Milwaukee.

Sculpture Milwaukee 2018 showcases 21 compelling works created by 22 significant artists from around the world. For the full experience take a walking tour, or a private docent-led tour, starting at Robert Indiana's LOVE, located on the Northwestern Mutual campus and journey west on Wisconsin Avenue to the Wisconsin Center District at 6th Street.

Sculpture Milwaukee is made possible by its presenting sponsor Northwestern Mutual, and many other supporters, sponsors, and partners.

Most of the artwork is for sale with proceeds supporting the future of Sculpture Milwaukee.

Sculpture Milwaukee is an initiative managed by Milwaukee Downtown BID 21 and is strongly supported by the City of Milwaukee.