2nd Midwest Open

Friday, Jan 11 - Feb 2, 2019

About the Juror: Amy Galpin

Amy Galpin, Ph.D., is the Chief Curator at the Frost Art Museum. She is formerly the Curator at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum of Rollins College and Associate Curator, Art of the Americas, at the San Diego Museum of Art. In addition to exhibitions at these institutions, she has also curated exhibitions for the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, the Pasadena Museum of California Art, Woman Made Gallery, Chicago, Orlando Science Center, and the Mennello Museum of American Art, Orlando, among other spaces.