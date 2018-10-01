Close
2nd Midwest Open

F2257a52-841e-4ff9-b051-700d0e7c8123

Friday, Jan 11 - Feb 2, 2019

    Woman Made Gallery
    District
    South Side
    Address
    2150 S Canalport #4A-3
    Chicago, IL 60608
    Telephone
    312-738-0400
    About the Juror: Amy Galpin

    Amy Galpin, Ph.D., is the Chief Curator at the Frost Art Museum. She is formerly the Curator at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum of Rollins College and Associate Curator, Art of the Americas, at the San Diego Museum of Art. In addition to exhibitions at these institutions, she has also curated exhibitions for the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, the Pasadena Museum of California Art, Woman Made Gallery, Chicago, Orlando Science Center, and the Mennello Museum of American Art, Orlando, among other spaces.

     

     

     

