34th Annual High School Art Exhibition

Tuesday, Mar 13 - 19, 2018

Exhibition: March 13-19

Wed-Fri, Mon: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Reception: March 16, 5-7 p.m.

Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery, Atrium, and John and Angeline Oremus Theater

A showcase of this year’s talented students from 11 local high schools: Victor J. Andrew, Argo Community, Amos Alonzo Stagg, Alan B. Shepard, Chicago Christian, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Carl Sandburg, Harold L. Richards, Evergreen Park Community, Oak Lawn Community, and Reavis.