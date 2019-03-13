Close
34th Annual High School Art Exhibition

Tuesday, Mar 13 - 19, 2018

  Exhibitions
    Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Fine and Performing Arts Center
    9000 W. College Pkwy.
    Palos Hills, IL 60465
    708-608-4231
    Exhibition: March 13-19

    Wed-Fri, Mon: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

    Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

    Reception: March 16, 5-7 p.m.

    Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery, Atrium, and John and Angeline Oremus Theater

    A showcase of this year’s talented students from 11 local high schools: Victor J. Andrew, Argo Community, Amos Alonzo Stagg, Alan B. Shepard,  Chicago Christian, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Carl Sandburg, Harold L. Richards, Evergreen Park Community, Oak Lawn Community, and Reavis.

