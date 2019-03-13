34th Annual High School Art Exhibition

Tuesday, Mar 13 - 19, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Fine and Performing Arts Center
9000 W. College Pkwy.
Palos Hills, IL 60465
- Telephone
- 708-608-4231
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition: March 13-19
Wed-Fri, Mon: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reception: March 16, 5-7 p.m.
Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery, Atrium, and John and Angeline Oremus Theater
A showcase of this year’s talented students from 11 local high schools: Victor J. Andrew, Argo Community, Amos Alonzo Stagg, Alan B. Shepard, Chicago Christian, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Carl Sandburg, Harold L. Richards, Evergreen Park Community, Oak Lawn Community, and Reavis.