Monday, Nov 5, 2018

The Chicago-based non-profit grantmaking organization 3Arts will award unrestricted cash grants to 20 of Chicago’s women artists, artists of color, and artists with disabilities working in the performing, teaching, and visual arts.

Ten 3Arts Awards recipients will receive $25,000 cash grants during the public celebration at the Museum of Contemporary Art. In addition, 3Arts will honor 10 grantees through its Make a Wave artist-to-artist grant initiative, in which the prior year’s 3Arts Awardees select another artist apiece to receive a $1,000 award.

By providing cash awards, project funding, residency fellowships, professional development and promotion, 3Arts helps artists take risks, experiment, and build momentum in their careers.

For more information, visit www.3Arts.org.