Close
Search

3Arts Awards

Image001

Monday, Nov 5, 2018

Time
5:30pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    3Arts
    Address
    180 N. Michigan
    #305
    Chicago, IL 60601
    Telephone
    312-443-9621
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The Chicago-based non-profit grantmaking organization 3Arts will award unrestricted cash grants to 20 of Chicago’s women artists, artists of color, and artists with disabilities working in the performing, teaching, and visual arts.

    Ten 3Arts Awards recipients will receive $25,000 cash grants during the public celebration at the Museum of Contemporary Art. In addition, 3Arts will honor 10 grantees through its Make a Wave artist-to-artist grant initiative, in which the prior year’s 3Arts Awardees select another artist apiece to receive a $1,000 award.

    By providing cash awards, project funding, residency fellowships, professional development and promotion, 3Arts helps artists take risks, experiment, and build momentum in their careers.

    For more information, visit www.3Arts.org.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event