3rd Annual River North Design District Fall Exhibition

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 13, 2017

Exhibition on view: September 8-October 13, 2017

Each participating showroom will be exhibiting designer vignettes from Chicago’s top designers as they showcase living settings with artwork created by some of the brightest stars in the art world today. Showrooms will have extended hours during the event until 9pm. The works will be exhibited until October 13th. The event’s host committee includes art enthusiasts and collectors Carrie Lannon, Nina Mariano, Alison Victoria, Janet Owen, Steve Kadlec, Donna Bliss and Lauren Buxbaum.