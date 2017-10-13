Close
Search

3rd Annual River North Design District Fall Exhibition

Rivernoth

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 13, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    River North Design District (RNDD)
    Address
    Multiple locations in River North and Merchandise Mart area
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: September 8-October 13, 2017

    Each participating showroom will be exhibiting designer vignettes from Chicago’s top designers as they showcase living settings with artwork created by some of the brightest stars in the art world today. Showrooms will have extended hours during the event until 9pm.  The works will be exhibited until October 13th.  The event’s host committee includes art enthusiasts and collectors Carrie Lannon, Nina Mariano, Alison Victoria, Janet Owen, Steve Kadlec, Donna Bliss and Lauren Buxbaum. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event