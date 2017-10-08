3rd Annual River North Design District Fall Gallery Walk

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 9, 2017

Exhibition on view: September 8-October 8, 2017

Each participating showroom will be exhibiting designer vignettes from Chicago’s top designers as they showcase living settings with artwork created by some of the brightest stars in the art world today. Showrooms will have extended hours during the event until 9pm. The works will be exhibited until October 13th. The event’s host committee includes art enthusiasts and collectors Carrie Lannon, Nina Mariano, Alison Victoria, Janet Owen, Steve Kadlec, Donna Bliss and Lauren Buxbaum.

All Showrooms are open from 4:00-9:00pm with special programming below.

There will be a free trolley running from 5:45 – 8:45pm to shuttle attendees from Lightology to Moderne Living, Glenview Haus, and Chicago Luxury Furniture Centre, then to Wells and Illinois where the majority of the other showrooms are located.