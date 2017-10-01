3rd Friday Open Studios

Friday, Dec 15, 2017
- Time
- 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Open Studios
- Location
- Bridgeport Art Center
- District
- South Side
- Address
- 1200 W. 35th St.
Chicago, IL 60609
- Telephone
- 773-843-9000
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Join us every third Friday of the month from 7-10pm when painters, sculptors, photographers, fashion designers, woodworkers, and mixed media artists open up their studios with interactive demonstrations and special events. Explore four art galleries and enjoy complimentary wine and refreshments at this free event.