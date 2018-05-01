Close
3rd Friday Open Studios

Friday, Nov 16, 2018

7:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
  • Open Studios
    Bridgeport Art Center
    South Side
    1200 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    773-843-9000
    Join us every third Friday of the month from 7-10pm when painters, sculptors, photographers, fashion designers, woodworkers, and mixed media artists open up their studios with interactive demonstrations and special events. Explore four art galleries and enjoy complimentary wine and refreshments at this free event.

