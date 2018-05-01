4th Annual Gallery Walk & Designer Windows

Friday, Sep 7, 2018

Schedule of Events:

5:30pm: VIP Champagne Kickoff Party at Jesse Chicago / Home Element



5-9pm: River North Design District Gallery Walk (showroom and gallery addresses and artist details to be announced below)



6-7pm: Live Art: To be announced



8-10pm: After party hosted by Studio41. RSVP is required, space in limited.



For more information and to view a map, please visit http://rivernorthdesigndistrict.com/events/