Close
Search

4th Annual Gallery Walk & Designer Windows

Rndd

Friday, Sep 7, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    River North Design District (RNDD)
    District
    River North
    Address
    Multiple locations in River North and Merchandise Mart area
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Schedule of Events:

    5:30pm: VIP Champagne Kickoff Party at Jesse Chicago / Home Element

    5-9pm: River North Design District Gallery Walk (showroom and gallery addresses and artist details to be announced below)

    6-7pm: Live Art: To be announced

    8-10pm: After party hosted by Studio41. RSVP is required, space in limited. 

    For more information and to view a map, please visit http://rivernorthdesigndistrict.com/events/ 

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event