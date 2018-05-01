4th Annual Gallery Walk & Designer Windows

Friday, Sep 7, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- River North Design District (RNDD)
- District
- River North
- Address
- Multiple locations in River North and Merchandise Mart area
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Schedule of Events:
5:30pm: VIP Champagne Kickoff Party at Jesse Chicago / Home Element
5-9pm: River North Design District Gallery Walk (showroom and gallery addresses and artist details to be announced below)
6-7pm: Live Art: To be announced
8-10pm: After party hosted by Studio41. RSVP is required, space in limited.
For more information and to view a map, please visit http://rivernorthdesigndistrict.com/events/