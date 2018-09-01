4th Annual River North Gallery Walk & Designer Windows

Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 9, 2018

This year the River North Design District (RNDD) partners with The River North Arts District Galleries featuring artists paired with designers all curated by Jill Maremont. This year’s highlights include a full lineup of openings and events on Friday September 7th from 5-9pm and special pop ups including a Stosa Cucine kitchen with Dresner Design in collaboration with celebrity artist TUBS in collaboration with Mauricio Ramirez.

Expose your kids to the visual arts with family day on Saturday, September 8th where showrooms are open between 11am and 4pm. Special family events will include sidewalk chalk art, face painting, henna tattoos, story time with milk and cookies, and an ice cream social.

Each participating showroom will be exhibiting designer vignettes from Chicago’s top designers as they showcase living settings highlighting artwork created by some of the brightest stars in the art world today. Showrooms will have extended hours during the event on September 7th until 9pm. The vignettes will be exhibited until October 9th.

September 7, 2018 Schedule of Events:

• 5-9pm: River North Design District Gallery Walk

• 5:30pm: VIP Champagne Kickoff Party at Jesse Chicago / Home Element, with Live Art by Linc Thelen at 745 N Wells. Invitees will be encouraged to participate. The final work will be donated to Designs for Dignity.

• 8-10pm: After party hosted by Studio41. RSVP is required, space in limited.



For more information and to view a map, please see our website.