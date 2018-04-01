Close
6th Annual Art Competition

9ab38796-ab21-43c1-9648-1e769fe8335a

Friday, Mar 16 - May 3, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Bridgeport Art Center
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1200 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    Telephone
    773-843-9000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony: Friday, March 16 2018 | 7 – 10 PM

    This is the 6th year for the juried art competition and exhibition, awarding $3,000 in prizes to Chicago and vicinity artists in an awards ceremony. The Annual Art Competition was created to showcase the exceptional talents and abilities of Bridgeport and Chicago area artists.

    The competition is open to all artists, aged 18 and over, who live or have studios within a 150-mile radius of Chicago. Work must have been created within the last three years. The competition accepts a broad spectrum of art media and styles.

