7th Annual Murder Mystery - Unsolved Murder at the Chicago World's Fair

Friday, Oct 20 - 28, 2017

Fridays, October 20 & 27, Saturdays, October 21 & 28, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The “Marble Palace” hosts an all new Murder Mystery, this year based on one of the most important events in Chicago’s history…

In 1893, the biggest fair in the world attracted millions of visitors to Chicago. Sadly, some of those people were never heard from again. On the evening of “Chicago Day,” October 9, a small group of 16 revelers were enjoying the fireworks from the roof of the Pabst Casino. One such fellow, Francis Furter, was found dead in a beer barrel the next morning. However, the mysterious case was never solved.

A cold case investigator travels back in time to the first Big Wheel, to the first box of Cracker Jack, to the White City-to the Columbian Exposition of 1893. Come one, come all to the Chicago World’s Fair! This is one for the history books…

Your ticket includes a reception of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by a three-course dinner in the historic Ballroom. Period attire is highly encouraged but not required. Guests must be 21 years of age. Advanced ticket purchase is required.

Proceeds from the Murder Mystery support programming at the Driehaus Museum.

Murder Mystery is presented in partnership with Get Away with Murder Productions.