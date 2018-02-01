Thursday, Jan 25, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 6:00pm
- Categories
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Northern Illinois University
Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
DeKalb, IL 60115
- Telephone
- 815-753-1936
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
A Guided Tour of the Sketch Book, Informal Gallery Talk
Thursday, January 25, 5:10-5:50 p.m., NIU Art Museum Gallery
Michael Barnes, Professor, Fine Arts Studio, Printmaking