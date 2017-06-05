A Lasting Mark: Artist Angela Gonzales at Fermilab 1967-1998

Thursday, Jun 1 - Sep 30, 2017

Exhibition on view: June 1-September 30, 2017

Reception: Monday, June 5, 2017, 5-7pm

Robert Wilson, the first director at Fermilab, handpicked Angela Gonzales in 1967 to collaborate and create a visual identity for Fermilab. Her vision was inspiring and bold. She incorporated visual objects that reflected the intellectual challenges and innovations within the laboratory. For 31 years, she worked with Fermilab and was a truly legendary artist.