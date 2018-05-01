Friday, Jul 13, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- River North Art District
- District
- River North
- Address
- River North near Superior and Franklin Streets and beyond
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
A Midsummer Art Walk
Friday, July 13th, 5-8pm
Hosted by the Art Galleries of River North.
On July 13th the galleries of River North present the second annual Midsummer Art Walk. The event is centered at Superior and Franklin Streets.
Over 20 art galleries will present fine paintings, sculptures and photographs from around the world.
Local hot-spots, including Club Lago and Bar Lupo, will offer drink and appetizer specials for those who attend the walk. An after-party will take place at Bar Lupo from 8-10pml
Since the early 1980’s River North has been the home of the city’s art scene. The Galleries exhibit the most prominent and innovative artists working locally and around the world.
Paintings, drawings, prints, photography, sculpture in all media, ceramic and glass will be on display. Refreshments will be served in many of the galleries.
For more information, including a list of the participating galleries and sponsors, please visit rivernorthartgalleries.com
2018 Participants:
Addington Gallery
Jean Albano Gallery
Gallery Victor Armendariz
Andrew Bae Gallery
Stephen Daiter Gallery
Echt Gallery
Catherine Edelman Gallery
Gruen Galleries
Carl Hammer Gallery
Hilton | Asmus Contemporary
Richard Norton Gallery
Printworks Gallery
The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
Ken Saunders Gallery
Schneider | jdc
Vale Craft Gallery
Galerie Waterton
Weinberg/Newton Gallery
Zolla/Lieberman Gallery
Zg Gallery