Close
Search

A Room Without Walls

Friday, Jun 8 - 23, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibiton 3

    Opening reception: Friday, June 8,  5 - 8PM
    This unique group exhibition pairs the works of teaching artists and their students. Snow City Arts provides one-on-one art workshops for children and young adults in hospitals. A Room Without Walls will present teachers’ and students’ works side by side, providing viewers with a way to see the inspiration, influence, and innovation that occurs in every Snow City Arts workshop.

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event