Friday, Jun 8 - 23, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Weinberg/Newton Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 300 W. Superior
Ste. 203
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-529-5090
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibiton 3
Opening reception: Friday, June 8, 5 - 8PM
This unique group exhibition pairs the works of teaching artists and their students. Snow City Arts provides one-on-one art workshops for children and young adults in hospitals. A Room Without Walls will present teachers’ and students’ works side by side, providing viewers with a way to see the inspiration, influence, and innovation that occurs in every Snow City Arts workshop.