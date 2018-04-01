Friday, Jun 8 - 23, 2018

Exhibiton 3

Opening reception: Friday, June 8, 5 - 8PM

This unique group exhibition pairs the works of teaching artists and their students. Snow City Arts provides one-on-one art workshops for children and young adults in hospitals. A Room Without Walls will present teachers’ and students’ works side by side, providing viewers with a way to see the inspiration, influence, and innovation that occurs in every Snow City Arts workshop.