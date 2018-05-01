Close
Search

A Toast to the Gilded Age: Bourbon, Bowties, & Bonnets

Bourbonevent_2

Friday, May 4, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-482-8933
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

     Explore the history of bourbon within the context of America’s longest running sporting event, The Kentucky Derby, first held in 1875. Come sip mint juleps, don your best hat, and listen to live music while you learn about this American distilled spirit.

    BUY TICKETS HERE

    Previous Event
    Next Event