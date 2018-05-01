A Toast to the Gilded Age: Bourbon, Bowties, & Bonnets

Friday, May 4, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Events
- Location
- Richard H. Driehaus Museum
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 40 E. Erie
Nickerson Mansion
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-482-8933
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Explore the history of bourbon within the context of America’s longest running sporting event, The Kentucky Derby, first held in 1875. Come sip mint juleps, don your best hat, and listen to live music while you learn about this American distilled spirit.
BUY TICKETS HERE