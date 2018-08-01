Close
Academic Panel Discussion: Following the Box

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA)
    Michigan Avenue
    820 N. Michigan Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-915-7600
    Academic Panel Discussion: Following the Box

    Tuesday, September 11 • 6:00–8:00 p.m.

    This panel discussion will provide a cultural and historical context for the Following the Box exhibition. Panelists include Dr. Ralph Nicholas, Jerri Zbiral, and Alan Teller.

