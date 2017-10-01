ACTIVATE: Hideaway – Retreat from the Street

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017

September 28 | Arcade Place Alley - 55 S Wells St. | 5:00-10:00pm

Hideaway: Retreat from the Street explores the alley as a place to escape the eyes of the street. Salonathon will bring its kinetic, genre-defying energy to ACTIVATE through an evening of performance and spectacle designed to invite attendees to redefine who they are, rediscover who they want to be, and throw propriety aside.

These ideas will be communicated through a series of artworks and performances, allowing participants to:

• Prepare to be astonished by Alexander the Amazing’s incredible magic tricks that utilize sleight of hand, hidden objects, and hilarious spectacles.

• Witness Erin Kilmurray and dancers perform high-energy choreography – and feel free to join in on the fun!

• Let Jyldo guide you through a combination of dance and comedy to feel loose and liberated.

• Experience musical performances by the Dirt Red Brass Band, opera and R&B artist Alexa Græ, hip-hop performer Mykele Deville, and DJ Danny Leroy.

• Build a fort with artist Dan Osediacz using cardboard and other materials to have a place to hide away.

• Imagine yourself as a giant winged creature by taking a photo in front of a new mural by CZR PRZ.

• Write anonymous notes that will be incorporated into pop-up art installations in the alley.

• Have a conversation with other attendees by answering prompts on chalkboard pillars painted by artist Tararchy.

Photo courtesy of the Chicago Loop Alliance.