Adam Lundquist: Original Wood Carvings

Friday, Mar 30, 2018

Join us for the release of an exclusive new collection of original wood carvings and paintings by Adam Lundquist! Drinks will be served and the artist will be in attendance.

Adam Lundquist is a Chicago-born and based designer, printmaker, and visual artist. His distinctive style is influenced by skateboarding culture and its confluence of rock & roll, tattooing, graffiti and street art. The aesthetics and imagery of these subcultures intertwines in Lundquist’s handcrafted wood carvings and detailed paintings. Lundquist is a regular collaborator and featured artist at numerous commercial venues, skate collectives, and art institutions throughout the city.