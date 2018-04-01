Close
Adam Lundquist: Original Wood Carvings

Adam-lundquist_ld

Friday, Mar 30, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Line Dot Editions
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1023 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-219-0968
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us for the release of an exclusive new collection of original wood carvings and paintings by Adam Lundquist! Drinks will be served and the artist will be in attendance.

    Adam Lundquist is a Chicago-born and based designer, printmaker, and visual artist. His distinctive style is influenced by skateboarding culture and its confluence of rock & roll, tattooing, graffiti and street art. The aesthetics and imagery of these subcultures intertwines in Lundquist’s handcrafted wood carvings and detailed paintings. Lundquist is a regular collaborator and featured artist at numerous commercial venues, skate collectives, and art institutions throughout the city.

