Address and Glen Elder

Saturday, Apr 28, 2018

In parallel with Address at the Renaissance Society, a new site-specific work by Richard Rezac is on view as part of The Arts Club of Chicago’s Garden Projects series. Glen Elder (Mar 15–May 12) is an outdoor installation at the corner of St. Clair and Ontario Streets.

You may arrange your own transportation between the venues, or a bus will depart from the Renaissance Society at 12:45pm and return at 2:30pm, with an estimated arrival time back in Hyde Park at 3:15pm. Seats are free but limited so please register in advance.

12-12:45 pm: The Rennaissance Society

1:30-2:30 pm: The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario St.