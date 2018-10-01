Friday, Sep 14 - Oct 31, 2018

Thomas Masters Gallery is pleased to present Adrian Leverkuhn's "Fluid Alliances", an exhibition of software-driven installations and paintings.

Opening reception Friday, September 14, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The perpetually changing environments in the digital lightbox group are built on certain rules of interaction among the component bodies. The movements are determined and computed in real time, with optional remote input from the viewer. The number of scenarios that will develop in each lightbox is nearly infinite, and the movements impossible to predict.

For video clips of the installation group, please see Instagram

In the painting section of the exhibition, Leverkuhn breaks away from the conventional exchanges between art and software, choosing to portray the software itself in the form of code and commands.

Leverkuhn explains: with this command, the “sed” program (written in 1973-74 at Bell Labs), substitutes certain words in Machivelli’s “The Prince”. A sample output:

"I say then that such a network is obtained either by the favour of the people or by the favour of the syndicates. Because in all networkes these two distinct parties are found, and from this it arises that the people do not wish to be ruled nor oppressed by the syndicates, and the syndicates wish to rule and oppress the people; and from these two opposite desires there arises in networkes one of three results, either a network, self-government, or anarchy."