Friday, Nov 2 - 20, 2018

Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present AfterGlow, a solo exhibition by BOLT Artist-in-Residence, Melissa Leandro.

AfterGlow presents the work of Chicago based artist Melissa Leandro as she reflects on specific familial and cultural realities that coalesce experiences from her everyday life and family histories. Leandro’s exhibition introduces a hodgepodge of domestic vignettes through the use of uniquely upholstered furniture, woven and embroidered textiles, collaged plastic tablecloths, and plaster sculptures created by herself and father.

Leandro leads us through an alternate reality that is both inspired by and at odds with the idea of, “where we call Home.” She is influenced by family memories of her mother working as a housekeeper, her grandfather’s house in Costa Rica, and her present day collecting of knick-knacks, mementos, personal ephemera and detritus during her travels within and outside of the US. Leandro translates a collection of drawn marks and cyanotype prints to imbue familiar household objects with her lived experiences. Her exhibition brings together motifs and objects of domestic life that are both sentimental and gaudy, specifically presenting the viewer with a hyper-vivid, and outlandish living room setting that echoes Leandro’s hybrid culture as a first-generation US citizen moving between Costa Rica, Miami, Chicago, and abroad.

By employing materials that have a relationship to domestic spaces — the home, the kitchen, the family room — her installation twists assumptions on how we perceive decorative patterns, kitsch imagery, and cheap, domestic consumable materials. These printed plastics and woven cloths often used for cheap décor in the home, have the ability to take on a different cultural status that disconnects them from their intended home and function, and leads us to an otherworldly setting.