Albrecht Durer: Master Prints and Sherwood Snyder

Friday, Jan 19 - Mar 18, 2018

Main Galleries:

artlab:

Dates: January 19 - March 18, 2018

Opening Reception: January 19, 6-8pm, Free and Open to the Public, View and participate in the building of Snyder’s bottle cap lab. Enjoy an overview of his full body of artwork at the Box Factory for the Arts the same evening.

Description: This engaging exhibition features more than thirty woodblock prints and engravings by (or after) the German Renaissance master printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528). The artist was an extraordinary innovator who revolutionized the medium of printmaking in the late fifteenth century.

Trained as a goldsmith, the painter, etcher and draftsman was praised for the remarkable compositional complexity and high level of naturalism in his works. Dürer established an international reputation for his remarkable skills in printmaking, which he single-handedly elevated to an independent art form. Examples from his celebrated Small Woodcut Passion (1508-10), Life of the Virgin (1503-10), and the full set of sixteen prints from the Engraved Passion (1507-12) will be featured in the exhibition. The exhibition also includes several works by some of Dürer’s most influential contemporaries, Albrecht Altdorfer and Martin Schongauer, among others.

Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Sherwood Snyder was born in Sodus, Michigan and has enjoyed a significant career in the arts and theater between Southwest Michigan and Chicago. His artwork varies greatly in form, imagery and medium. However, it shares a common thread in its incredible ingenuity and use of materials.

In 2016, Snyder was the recipient of the People’s Choice Award for the Krasl Art Center’s annual Members’ Show. His brightly hued sculptural sphere covered in layers of plastic bottle caps within more plastic bottle caps with tiny pipe cleaners inside attracted guests of all ages. Looking at the artwork and watching visitors’ responses to it, the KAC began to daydream of Snyder developing a full-scale artlab installation. We extended the invitation, and thankfully, he agreed!