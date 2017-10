Saturday, Nov 18 - Jan 28, 2018

Opening reception: Sat, Nov 18, 5-8pm, with artist talk at 6pm

NOV 18, 2017–JAN 28, 2018

The Renaissance Society presents Alejandro Cesarco, Song, featuring newly commissioned works alongside recent projects. With video, sound, and photographic elements, this poetic installation suggests themes of duration, directionality, repetition, and chronology.