Alex Chitty : pulling flavor from the dirt

Friday, May 18 - Jul 7, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- PATRON
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 673 N. Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-846-1500
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening Reception: Friday, May 18, 2018, 5-8pm
PATRON is proud to present pulling flavor from the dirt, a solo exhibition by Alex Chitty. The exhibition will open with a reception for the artist on Friday, May 18th, and run through July 7th, 2018.