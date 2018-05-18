Close
Alex Chitty : pulling flavor from the dirt

Patrongallery-3324-1524851516

Friday, May 18 - Jul 7, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    PATRON
    District
    West Side
    Address
    673 N. Milwaukee Ave
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-846-1500
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Friday, May 18, 2018, 5-8pm

    PATRON is proud to present pulling flavor from the dirt, a solo exhibition by Alex Chitty. The exhibition will open with a reception for the artist on Friday, May 18th, and run through July 7th, 2018.

