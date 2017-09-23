Alex Senna: Anamnesis

Saturday, Sep 2 - 23, 2017
- 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Vertical Gallery
- West Side
- 1016 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60622
- 773-697-3846
Exhibition on view: September 2-September 23, 2017
Opening reception: Saturday, September 2, 6-10pm
Alex Senna is an artist and illustrator from São Paulo, Brazil whose expressive, lanky characters bring a softness to their urban setting. These characters and their interactions typically revolve around love and relationships, whether it be a romance between an elderly couple, playful young lovers or sentiments of a lasting friendship. Senna’s works invite their audiences into these intimate interactions and evoke a feeling of nostalgia.