Alexa Frangos: Worry Doll

Monday, Oct 1 - 31, 2018

"Since becoming a parent, my fears have become lucid dreams about the traumas and enigmas of childhood that end before any climax can define them." ~ Alexa Frangos



In her series Worry Doll, Frangos is looking to refract her parental anxieties in story pieces that look to early cinema, fairy tales, and Dare Wright’s Lonely Doll books. Each piece uses the same doll posed in a sequence of images, like found segments of a fuller, lost story. According to Frangos, "The doll acts as a surrogate for the child in the story, and perhaps also acts as talisman to receive these anxieties, like traditional worry dolls might."



Alexa Frangos is a Chicago-based photographer. She studied Visual Communications and Photography at Washington University in St. Louis. She earned her M.F.A. from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where her multimedia work focused on representations of women in film. Her current work consists of photographs that reference narrative, domestic life, self-portraiture and early cinema.