Sunday, Sep 16 - Oct 13, 2018

All Flowers Tell Me

September 16 – October 13, 2018

Opening reception: Sunday, September 16, 12-4pm

Tiger Strikes Asteroid Chicago is pleased to collaborate with Aspect/Ratio to present All Flowers Tell Me with work by Sabina Ott at our new gallery in studio 419 at Mana Contemporary.

Finesse is fine, they seem to say, but when push comes to shove, muscling your way through adversity can’t be beaten - especially when it leads to the winner’s circle, which, like Ott’s art, is adorned with bouquets and filled with sweetness. – David Pagel, LA Times, January, 2000

Swaths of color escaped from the paintings to wrap themselves around walls and onto carpeted floors; details of images were incrementally expanded and then rendered as wood-relief architectural models. – Chris Kraus, Los Angeles Review of Books, December, 2017

All Flowers Tell Me celebrates the many facets of Ott’s career by exhibiting works previously not shown in Chicago. On view is part of her Sub Rosa series consisting of rich encaustic paintings that celebrate the richness and generosity that represents Sabina Ott. Sabina Ott (1955-2018) was a multi-disciplinary artist who has shown widely and internationally and who was also known for her tremendous role as teacher, administrator and founder of Terrain Exhibitions. Sabina achieved many things in her career, having her first solo show at The Los Angeles Institute of Contemporary Art in 1983 and including her 2015 Guggenheim Fellowship. Works from Sabina are included in numerous institutions and her memory remains steadfast in the hearts of many. Sabina Ott was also a member of Tiger Strikes Asteroid Chicago.



Top Image: Sabina Ott, Sub Rosa # 6 (detail), 1992, oil and encaustic on panel, 60” x 48", courtesy of the Estate of Sabina Ott and Aspect/Ratio