Thursday, Apr 5 - May 18, 2018

An exhibition of work by Chicago artist Shaurya Kumar who reflects on loss, destruction, iconoclasm and marginalization. The raw materiality of his installations combined with the representation of architectural forms suggest ruin but are layered with notions of transformation and narrative.



Public Reception for

All We are Breaking are Stones in Rotunda Gallery andAcross Space and Time in North Gallery

5 – 7:30 p.m., North and Rotunda Galleries

Artist Gallery Talk: Shaurya Kumar

6 – 6:30 p.m., Rotunda Gallery