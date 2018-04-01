Close
All We are Breaking are Stones

Niuartmuseum

Thursday, Apr 5 - May 18, 2018

  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northern Illinois University
    Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
    DeKalb, IL 60115
    815-753-1936
    Download to calendar

    Thursday, April 5-May 18

    An exhibition of work by Chicago artist Shaurya Kumar who reflects on loss, destruction, iconoclasm and marginalization. The raw materiality of his installations combined with the representation of architectural forms suggest ruin but are layered with notions of transformation and narrative. 
     

    Public Reception for
    All We are Breaking are Stones in Rotunda Gallery andAcross Space and Time in North Gallery
    5 – 7:30 p.m., North and Rotunda Galleries
    Artist Gallery Talk: Shaurya Kumar 
    6 – 6:30 p.m., Rotunda Gallery

