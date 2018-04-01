Thursday, Apr 5 - May 18, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Northern Illinois University
Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
DeKalb, IL 60115
- Telephone
- 815-753-1936
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Thursday, April 5-May 18
An exhibition of work by Chicago artist Shaurya Kumar who reflects on loss, destruction, iconoclasm and marginalization. The raw materiality of his installations combined with the representation of architectural forms suggest ruin but are layered with notions of transformation and narrative.
Public Reception for
All We are Breaking are Stones in Rotunda Gallery andAcross Space and Time in North Gallery
5 – 7:30 p.m., North and Rotunda Galleries
Artist Gallery Talk: Shaurya Kumar
6 – 6:30 p.m., Rotunda Gallery