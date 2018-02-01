Close
Allan deSouza: Through the Black Country, or, The Sources of the Thames Around the Great Shires of Lower England and Down the Severn River to the Atlantic Ocean

Thursday, Jan 25 - Jul 14, 2018

  Exhibitions
    Krannert Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Allan deSouza is internationally acclaimed for his photographic, installation, text, and performance works that restage historical evidence through counter-strategies of fiction, erasure, and (mis)translation.

    DeSouza’s most recent work reenacts and upends iconic colonial narratives of discovery in Africa using imagined narratives, photographs, diaries, and sculptural works.

    Contemporary Gallery

