AMANDA WILLIAMS TOUCH TOUR

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
Amanda Williams, an artist trained as an architect, leads visitors on a touch exploration of her first solo museum exhibition. For Williams, architecture and its fragments serve as a microcosm for larger social issues, and the artist invites viewers to consider the social, political, and racial narratives that lead to the devaluation of certain neighborhoods.