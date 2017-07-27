Close
AMANDA WILLIAMS TOUCH TOUR

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017

Time
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Amanda Williams, an artist trained as an architect, leads visitors on a touch exploration of her first solo museum exhibition. For Williams, architecture and its fragments serve as a microcosm for larger social issues, and the artist invites viewers to consider the social, political, and racial narratives that lead to the devaluation of certain neighborhoods.

