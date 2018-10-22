American Family: Derrick Adams and Deana Lawson

Monday, Oct 22 - Jan 25, 2019

Derrick Adams and Deana Lawson portray the experiences and perceptions of contemporary African American and African diasporic daily life in artworks imbued with notions of family. They collectively explore how their familiar subjects can be elevated through the artists’ subjective and distinctive approaches and, in doing so, define the complexity of the American character.

In a suite of hybrid artworks highlighting Derrick Adams’ dexterity across photography, collage, sculpture and performance, the artist transforms photos from his family album into a vibrant remix of memories and poetic forms. Simultaneously preserving and reactivating the archival photographs, Adams connects the domestic experiences seen in the photographs into new social geographies. Deana Lawson envisions her subjects creating an “extended family” and an expression of what Bell Hooks has described as “loving blackness,” in which black life is reclaimed by the visionary artist from negative forces and perceptions into a larger narrative.



Gordon Parks, on the subject of his own portrait-making said, “the responsibility of breaking down any barriers that stood between them and my camera belonged to me.” Derrick Adams and Deana Lawson’s creative methodologies and innovative styles elevate the American family to a higher plane of subjectivity, each elevating the ordinary into something extraordinary.

