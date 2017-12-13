Close
American Reflections: Nicholas Pinto

Friday, Jan 5 - 22, 2018

    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    River North
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-642-2255
    January 5 - January 22
    Opening Reception with the Artist Friday, January 5, 6-9p.m.

    Nicholas Pinto is an Italian-American photographer with an eye for the moments found in everyday life. Born and raised on the Southwest Side of Chicago, Illinois. After serving in the United States Army, he picked up a camera as a way to express himself. This unique background has given him a rare view of the people and places found in front of his lens. A graduate of Columbia College, Pinto currently resides in Chicago with his wife and two sons. He teaches workshops for the Leica Akademie USA and his photographs have been in galleries around the United States.

    nicholaspinto.com

