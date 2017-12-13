American Reflections: Nicholas Pinto

Friday, Jan 5 - 22, 2018



January 5 - January 22

Opening Reception with the Artist Friday, January 5, 6-9p.m.

Nicholas Pinto is an Italian-American photographer with an eye for the moments found in everyday life. Born and raised on the Southwest Side of Chicago, Illinois. After serving in the United States Army, he picked up a camera as a way to express himself. This unique background has given him a rare view of the people and places found in front of his lens. A graduate of Columbia College, Pinto currently resides in Chicago with his wife and two sons. He teaches workshops for the Leica Akademie USA and his photographs have been in galleries around the United States.

nicholaspinto.com