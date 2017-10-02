Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 2, 2017

Exhibition on view: September 8-October 2, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, September 8, 6-8pm

This exhibition showcases three artists, Amy Chan, Alice George and Amy O. Woodbury, whose unique styles and use of mixed media join together to create a cohesive and vibrant display.

Amy Chan, working in a combination of gouache, acrylic, airbrush and screen-printing, creates imitations of nature that have multiplied into bizarre abstraction. Chan works from imagery sources like protozoa, minerals, coral reefs and outer space to find new shapes and patterns.

Alice George, working in monoprint, drawing, collage and photography, uses language to enrich and make her artwork more complex. Her series Metaphysical Comics explores the found language of the last words people say, sing or type.

Amy O. Woodbury paints and draws figures within dense, detritus-laden terrains and abstract expanses of water and land. Movement, intuition, line and color motivate Woodbury to think outside the canvas and utilize found objects to expand her imagination into everyday life.