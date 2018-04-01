An Afternoon with Writing Group / Things of this World

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018

Reading starts promptly at 3. Reception starts about 4:30.

Catherine's show is the perfect visual backdrop for this event. This show is influenced by poet Richard Wilbur's comments about poetry. In this work, everyday objects from the simplest and most overlooked places reference basic human nature and anatomy. Years of collected newspapers, photos, kitchen tables and chairs, outboard propellers, and baby shoes, all bound to be discarded or at the very least dismissed, leverage the "something new."

Founded in 2014, Writing Group is a collective of Chicago-based women, trans+, and gender nonconforming people who write. Running roughly three months, each cycle of Writing Group rotates leadership and changes structurally with members typically workshopping every other week. In the past, Writing Group has held culminating events at Roman Susan and ECO Collective. Our wrangler is Heather McShane / MFA Creative Writing / SAIC.