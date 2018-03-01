Wednesday, Feb 7, 2018

Please join us for an evening with Reading In Motion, a literacy organization with an innovative mission to establish foundational reading skills in young learners to start them on a path of lifetime learning.

The evening will include cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and mingling while we hear from 3 panelists that connect Weinberg/Newton Gallery's literacy–themed art exhibition, The Tip of my Tongue, with the mission of Reading In Motion's classroom work in Chicago Public Schools.

Featured artist Kirsten Leenaars will be on hand to discuss how literacy has shaped her work as an artist, and Amy Torres and Elizabeth Johnston from Reading In Motion's staff will discuss how art has shaped their work in literacy.

$40 tickets available online HERE or $50 at the door.