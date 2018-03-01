Close
Search

An evening with Reading in Motion

Be07f244-e0db-4de6-80ec-4537be68e0e9

Wednesday, Feb 7, 2018

Time
5:30pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Ste. 203
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-529-5090
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please join us for an evening with Reading In Motion, a literacy organization with an innovative mission to establish foundational reading skills in young learners to start them on a path of lifetime learning.

    The evening will include cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and mingling while we hear from 3 panelists that connect Weinberg/Newton Gallery's literacy–themed art exhibition, The Tip of my Tongue, with the mission of Reading In Motion's classroom work in Chicago Public Schools.

    Featured artist Kirsten Leenaars will be on hand to discuss how literacy has shaped her work as an artist, and Amy Torres and Elizabeth Johnston from Reading In Motion's staff will discuss how art has shaped their work in literacy.

    $40 tickets available online HERE or $50 at the door.

    Previous Event
    Next Event