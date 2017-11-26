Friday, Oct 6 - Nov 26, 2017

Exhibition on view: October 6-November 26, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, October 6, 6-9pm

With this exhibition, featuring current works by artists involved with Chicago-area based programs The Arts for Life and Esperanza Community Services, there is a recognition that the creative activities of artists who have intellectual and neurodevelopmental disabilities are as deeply representative of the wider community of contemporary practices that define the visual arts in the 21st century, as they are reminders of the capacity for making that is inherent in being human. Through this survey presentation of drawings, paintings, sculptures, videos, and multimedia productions, ...And A is for Artist seeks to engage both the diversity of approaches that are present within contemporary art at the current time, and to highlight the range of practices artists with developmental disabilities are engaging in, as they pursue their careers as professionals within the creative community of Chicago.

Curated by Scott Hunter