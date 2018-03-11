Close
Anna Kunz: Color Cast

Kunz_anna_theday_2012_14ftx20ft

Sunday, Mar 11 - Jun 24, 2018

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    March 11, 2018 – June 24, 2018
    Gallery 1 & Jackman Goldwasser Catwalk Gallery

    Painter Anna Kunz takes on the physicality of color and light in a large-scale installation.  Manipulating screens, transparency, free-standing board, fabric and paint, Kunz asks the viewer to experience abstract painting through their movement, sight and sound.

    Over the past two decades, the Chicago-based artist has been testing the boundaries of formal painting and the white cube gallery by incorporating sculpture, dance, nature, and the human body into her art practice.  Kunz masterfully positions colors together to cause a visual vibration and initiate the social aspect of painting. Colors talk to each other and construct a space that can open up or shut down our own interpersonal conversations as well. In Gallery 1, Kunz will activate painting to consider it’s potential for connecting people and disrupting cultural limitations.

