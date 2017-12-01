Saturday, Dec 2, 2017

3rd Annual Benefit & Silent Auction

On Saturday, December 2nd from 5-7 p.m., Perspective Gallery will hold its 3rd Annual Benefit and Silent Auction. Everyone is invited to the gallery on Chicago Avenue in Evanston to join the celebration. There will be a wide array of silent auction items featuring work by more than 20 fine art photographers, including Pamela Bannos, Barbara Diener, Joseph D. Jachna, Mary Farmilant, David Schalliol, Jamie Tuttle, and Perspective Gallery members. Gift certificates for photography lessons will also be among the auction items.

This is a great opportunity to acquire exceptional works of art while supporting Perspective Gallery and its mission. Winning bidders will be able take their acquisitions home with them at the close of the event. The event is free and open to the public. Appetizers, wine and refreshments will be served.