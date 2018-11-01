Annual Fall Show of New Work

Friday, Nov 2 - 30, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Art De Triumph & Artful Framer Studios
- District
- North Side
- Address
- 2938 N. Clark
Chicago, IL 60657
- Telephone
- 773-832-4038
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Make your reservation today for you and your friends to attend this fun event at our shop, ArtDeTriumph & Artful Framer Studios on Friday, Nov. 2nd, 5-8pm.
We'll feature Nancie King Mertz's new paintings of 2018, complimentary wine and delicious appetizers from our neighbor, Gundis Kurdish Kitchen.
Book a spot for $25 per person, which gives you $25 to spend on cards, coasters, gifts, prints, framing or originals!!
Please call 773-832-4038 to Rsvp.
Image: Wagner Farm