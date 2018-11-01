Close
Search

Annual Fall Show of New Work

Mertzfall

Friday, Nov 2 - 30, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Art De Triumph & Artful Framer Studios
    District
    North Side
    Address
    2938 N. Clark
    Chicago, IL 60657
    Telephone
    773-832-4038
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Make your reservation today for you and your friends to attend this fun event at our shop, ArtDeTriumph & Artful Framer Studios on Friday, Nov. 2nd, 5-8pm.

    We'll feature Nancie King Mertz's new paintings of 2018, complimentary wine and delicious appetizers from our neighbor, Gundis Kurdish Kitchen.

    Book a spot for $25 per person, which gives you $25 to spend on cards, coasters, gifts, prints, framing or originals!! 

    Please call 773-832-4038 to Rsvp.

    Image: Wagner Farm

    Previous Event
    Next Event