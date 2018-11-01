Annual Fall Show of New Work

Friday, Nov 2 - 30, 2018

Make your reservation today for you and your friends to attend this fun event at our shop, ArtDeTriumph & Artful Framer Studios on Friday, Nov. 2nd, 5-8pm.

We'll feature Nancie King Mertz's new paintings of 2018, complimentary wine and delicious appetizers from our neighbor, Gundis Kurdish Kitchen.

Book a spot for $25 per person, which gives you $25 to spend on cards, coasters, gifts, prints, framing or originals!!

Please call 773-832-4038 to Rsvp.

Image: Wagner Farm