Anthony Lister Valentine's Release + Reception

Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018

Join us on Valentine's night for the release of an exclusive collection of drawings by one of Australia's most renowned contemporary artists, Anthony Lister. Drinks will be served and the artist will be in attendance.

Anthony Lister is an internationally-recognized contemporary artist and an early pioneer of the street art movement in Brisbane. High and low culture clash in the subject and style of his paintings, resulting in provocative works that are often equally perverse and alluring. This duality is amplified by Lister’s distinct aesthetic: a synthesis of a sophisticated, painterly approach with the grit and exuberance of street art. Lister’s global art practice encompasses a variety of media from painting and drawing to film and music. His work has been exhibited in major cities around the world and acquired by prominent art institutions including the National Gallery of Australia.