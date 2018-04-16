April Exhibition Artist Talk: Angie McMonigal

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018
- 7:00pm - 8:30pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
Evanston, IL 60201
- 224-200-1155
Join Angie McMonigal for an artist talk on Thursday, April 19 at 7pm for a more in-depth perspective on her Urban Quilt series.
Also on exhibit: Jeffrie Chirchirillo, Howard Hart, Verna Todd
Exhibition runs through Sunday, April 29.