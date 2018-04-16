Close
April Exhibition Artist Talk: Angie McMonigal

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018

7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
    Suburbs / Midwest
    1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
    Evanston, IL 60201
    224-200-1155
    Join Angie McMonigal for an artist talk on Thursday, April 19 at 7pm for a more in-depth perspective on her Urban Quilt series.

    Also on exhibit: Jeffrie Chirchirillo, Howard Hart, Verna Todd

    Exhibition runs through Sunday, April 29.

