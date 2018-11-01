Close
Search

Aram Han Sifuentes: to ward off authorities and to protect my neighbors

Hansifuentes_aram_14-1-1024x731

Sunday, Nov 25 - Feb 10, 2019

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The U.S. Constitution protects all people living in the United States, regardless of immigration status, with certain rights and protections. Using the household window curtain format, Aram Han Sifuentes appliques messages to authorities (such as police and I.C.E.) and messages to neighbors of basic constitutional rights to protect themselves if such authorities show up at their homes.  This new series of textile works by the Chicago-based artist translates these rights into various languages commonly spoken in the US, and translates a soft barrier into safe shelter through words and pronouncement of our civil rights.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event