ARC Gallery Summer Evening Gala and 45th Anniversary Celebration

Arc-girl-for-constant-contact

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    ARC Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    2156 N. Damen
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    773-252-2232
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Help ARC celebrate 45 years and join us at our Summer Evening Gala Moving Fundraiser! 

    Get a sneak peek of our new in-progress West Town space: 1463 W. Chicago Ave.

    Drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and sweets.  Art raffle, silent auction, music and more! Ticket price includes two free drinks. 

    https://arcgallerysummereveninggala.brownpapertickets.com/

