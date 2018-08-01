ARC Gallery Summer Evening Gala and 45th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018
- Time
- 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- ARC Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 2156 N. Damen
Chicago, IL 60647
- Telephone
- 773-252-2232
- Reminder
Help ARC celebrate 45 years and join us at our Summer Evening Gala Moving Fundraiser!
Get a sneak peek of our new in-progress West Town space: 1463 W. Chicago Ave.
Drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and sweets. Art raffle, silent auction, music and more! Ticket price includes two free drinks.