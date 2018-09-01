Close
Archetype: Excavation and Expectation

Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 8, 2018

Time
11:00pm - 12:00am
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    The Golden Triangle
    District
    River North
    Address
    330 N. Clark
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-755-1266
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    We are delighted to announce this year's River North Design District (RNDD) Fall Gallery Walk and our entry, Archetype: Excavation and Expectation by Adam Siegel. 

    The show examines artistic archetypes by exploring opposites, such as the gradient from black to white, from materiality to nothingness, and from loss to discovery. 

    Adam Siegel, one of Chicago's premiere interpreters of modern culture, analyzes the expectations of what art depicts on canvas and what it conjures up deep in the consciousness of the viewer. Adam channels ancient forms into modern reality, sharpens our senses, and helps us to vividly experience our contemporary moment. 
     

     

