Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 8, 2018

We are delighted to announce this year's River North Design District (RNDD) Fall Gallery Walk and our entry, Archetype: Excavation and Expectation by Adam Siegel.

The show examines artistic archetypes by exploring opposites, such as the gradient from black to white, from materiality to nothingness, and from loss to discovery.

Adam Siegel, one of Chicago's premiere interpreters of modern culture, analyzes the expectations of what art depicts on canvas and what it conjures up deep in the consciousness of the viewer. Adam channels ancient forms into modern reality, sharpens our senses, and helps us to vividly experience our contemporary moment.

