Architecture & Sound Panel

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018

Panel Members: Architect Leigh Breslau, Artist D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem, and Musicologist Ryan Dohoney

How does architectural design and engineering impact sound? And in turn, how does sound affect the space in which it is heard? And further still, how do artists and musicians think of architecture when they think of sound? Join an architect, a sound installation artist, and a musicologist for a discussion detailing the lineage of architecture as an inspiration for music and sound art (and vice versa), culminating with a site-specific interactive sound installation by D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem activating the gallery.

Panel 6:00 p.m. | Performance 7:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.