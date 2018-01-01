ARRIVER & BOMBA CON BUYA WITH AMANDA ROSCOE MAYO

Friday, Dec 15, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
A presentation of Puerto Rican bomba music that originated in the musical tradition of enslaved Africans is paired with metal music largely popular in the 1960s and 1970s. This performance is part of Edra Soto: Open 24 Hours and explores the nature of cross-cultural influences.