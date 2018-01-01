Close
ARRIVER & BOMBA CON BUYA WITH AMANDA ROSCOE MAYO

Arriver-_-buya

Friday, Dec 15, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    A presentation of Puerto Rican bomba music that originated in the musical tradition of enslaved Africans is paired with metal music largely popular in the 1960s and 1970s. This performance is part of Edra Soto: Open 24 Hours and explores the nature of cross-cultural influences.

