Close
Search

Art After Hours: A Revision of Everyday Life

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Spudnik Press Cooperative
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1821 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60622
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Closing Reception for A Revision of Everyday Life. This exhibition captures the splendor of quotidian life and explores the emotional experience of color, tensions between opposites, and the nature of daily routine. Tompkins’s technique merges industrial (screen-printing) and traditional (dyeing) craft to amplify the space between the exquisite and the drab.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event